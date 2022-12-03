Dr. Carl Williams Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Williams Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Williams Jr, MD
Dr. Carl Williams Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hand Tendon Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams Jr' Office Locations
- 1 2020 Wellness Way Ste 501, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 259-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- North Vista Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Williams is quite amazing. He made me feel comfortable during our first meeting, and that is always nerve-wracking to see any surgeon. His office staff was so happy and friendly. I can't wait to see how everything turns out. I put my hands in Dr Williams capable hands, his plan for me made me feel comfortable and relaxed, he's not just out for money, he has plans to help ensure his patients are comfortable!!
About Dr. Carl Williams Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams Jr has seen patients for Hand Tendon Repair, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams Jr.
