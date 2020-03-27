See All Neurologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD

Neurology
2.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD

Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Yacoub works at Comprehensive Neurology P.A. in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yacoub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neurology P.A.
    537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 106, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 996-5457
  2. 2
    1114 Drummond Plz, Newark, DE 19711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 996-5457

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (35)
    Mar 27, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr.Yacoub for over a year. He is professional, intelligent and very caring. I would have no problem recommending him to anyone.
    Carlos P — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386651099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Upstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yacoub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yacoub works at Comprehensive Neurology P.A. in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Yacoub’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Yacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yacoub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

