Overview of Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD

Dr. Carl Yacoub, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Yacoub works at Comprehensive Neurology P.A. in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.