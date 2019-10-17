Overview of Dr. Carl Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Carl Zimmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Vanderbilt Women's Health in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.