Dr. Carl Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Carl Zimmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Center for Women's Health at One Hundred Oaks719 Thompson Ln Ste 27100, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 343-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Zimmerman since 2005, two surgeries and just saw him today for annual. Always kind, concerned and willing to discuss any problem. Staff very professional.
