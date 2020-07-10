Dr. Carl Zollicoffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zollicoffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carl Zollicoffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Carl Zollicoffer, MD
Dr. Carl Zollicoffer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Zollicoffer works at
Dr. Zollicoffer's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Cascade1175 Cascade Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 Directions (404) 364-7177
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 975-0406Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adventhealth Winter Park200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 975-0406
Adventhealth Lab601 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 975-0406Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Zolli delivered my 13yo (almost 14), and I still include him as an important part of my son's birth story. He's not just a good doctor. He's a good human. And he genuinely likes babies. And hormonal, kooky pregnant women. If you bring your baby to a visit after you deliver? He's playing with the baby and talking to it and showing it to people. My husband left me early on on the pregnancy, and I was on my own. I was bonkers, depressed and terrified. He made it okay for me. I had a scheduled c-section. An amazing birth experience. He referred me to a neonatologist and other specialists. He was on top of everything. And he delivered my son in an atmosphere in the OR that was filled with joy, humor, peace and professionalism. I can't recommend, or thank, him enough. He's got a place in my heart even after all these years.
About Dr. Carl Zollicoffer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427023530
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
