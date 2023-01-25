Overview of Dr. Carla Aamodt, MD

Dr. Carla Aamodt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Aamodt works at St Luke's Internal Medicine in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.