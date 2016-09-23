Overview

Dr. Carla Ainsworth, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Ainsworth works at One Medical Seniors in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.