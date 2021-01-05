Dr. Carla Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Bauman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carla Bauman, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Bauman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carla J. Bauman MD Ps.626 120th Ave NE Ste B104, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (425) 455-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauman?
Carla Bauman has been more than dedicated to my care.
About Dr. Carla Bauman, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952381733
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Stanford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauman works at
Dr. Bauman has seen patients for Dermatitis and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.