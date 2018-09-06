Dr. Carla Beckham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Beckham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carla Beckham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Community Care Urology - Latham711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 119, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 786-9131Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Beckham was amazing. She made me feel comfortable and I could ask her anything. She explained so much to me and provided me with so much information and many resources. Highly recommend!
- Urology
- English
- 1922233691
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Urology
Dr. Beckham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckham accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckham has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Neurogenic Bladder and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckham.
