Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM
Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Capital Foot & Ankle - Sacramento3800 J St Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 453-8900
Emergency Medicine4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (800) 677-4491SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 4 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 781-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Determined the problem with my toe's infection source problem very quickly. Explains what the problem is and how to treat. Office staff is very nice.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
