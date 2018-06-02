See All Podiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM

Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Docharty works at Capital Foot & Ankle in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Docharty's Office Locations

    Capital Foot & Ankle - Sacramento
    3800 J St Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 453-8900
    Emergency Medicine
    4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 677-4491
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    4 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 781-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2018
    Very knowledgeable. Determined the problem with my toe's infection source problem very quickly. Explains what the problem is and how to treat. Office staff is very nice.
    JimG in Sacramento, CA — Jun 02, 2018
    About Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609978592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Docharty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Docharty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Docharty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Docharty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Docharty has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Docharty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Docharty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Docharty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Docharty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Docharty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

