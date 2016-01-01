Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview of Dr. Carla Dorsey
Dr. Carla Dorsey is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Dorsey's Office Locations
Carla Dorsey MD833 Sw 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 720-1893
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Carla Dorsey
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1528135068
Education & Certifications
- McAuley Neuropsyc Inst of St Mary's Hosp
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Bowdoin College
- Psychiatry
