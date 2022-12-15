Dr. Carla Fernando-Gilday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando-Gilday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Fernando-Gilday, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Fernando-Gilday, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Albany Gastroenterology Cnslts1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, definitely have recommended to family and friends
About Dr. Carla Fernando-Gilday, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780613893
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin/Deaconess Hosp
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Fernando-Gilday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando-Gilday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando-Gilday has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernando-Gilday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando-Gilday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando-Gilday.
