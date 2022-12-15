Overview

Dr. Carla Fernando-Gilday, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Fernando-Gilday works at Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.