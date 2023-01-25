Overview of Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD

Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE COCHABAMBA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn works at Cardiovascular Associates of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.