Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD
Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE COCHABAMBA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Rheumatology1919 State St Ste 104, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 948-5010
Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute Inc9101 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-6366
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable always friendly and always professional!
About Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE COCHABAMBA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
