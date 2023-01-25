See All Rheumatologists in New Albany, IN
Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (27)
Map Pin Small New Albany, IN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD

Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE COCHABAMBA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn works at Cardiovascular Associates of Southern Indiana in New Albany, IN with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Rheumatology
    1919 State St Ste 104, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 948-5010
  2. 2
    Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute Inc
    9101 Kanis Rd Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-6366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lupus
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Lupus
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679861702
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD DEL VALLE COCHABAMBA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Fabiola Gamarra-Hilburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn has seen patients for Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gamarra-Hilburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

