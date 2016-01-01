Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Ginsburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carla Ginsburg, MD
Dr. Carla Ginsburg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard University
Dr. Ginsburg works at
Dr. Ginsburg's Office Locations
Carla H Ginsburg MD2000 Washington St Ste 503, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 965-5830
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carla Ginsburg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1568563948
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.