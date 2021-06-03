Dr. Carla Guggenheim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guggenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Guggenheim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carla Guggenheim, DO
Dr. Carla Guggenheim, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Guggenheim's Office Locations
Arthritis Care P.c.1106 N Cedar St Ste 2A, Lansing, MI 48906 Directions (517) 267-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guggenheim takes the time needed to resolve my issues at every appointment. She has a wonderful listening ear and she worked with me for a very long time; her efforts and exceptional research allowed me to live my life with very little pain. She leans toward a more natural approach and prescribes medication when indicated. I truly appreciated not leaving with prescriptions in hand to " see if they help". I trust her explicitly.
About Dr. Carla Guggenheim, DO
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Dr. Guggenheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guggenheim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guggenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guggenheim has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guggenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Guggenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guggenheim.
