Dr. Carla Guggenheim, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Guggenheim works at ARTHRITIS CARE P.C. in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.