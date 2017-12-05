Overview of Dr. Carla Hardzog-Britt, MD

Dr. Carla Hardzog-Britt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hardzog-Britt works at Saint Anthony Physicians Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.