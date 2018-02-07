Dr. Hellekson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Hellekson, MD
Overview of Dr. Carla Hellekson, MD
Dr. Carla Hellekson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Hellekson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hellekson's Office Locations
-
1
Carla Hellekson MD PLLC1300 114th Ave SE Ste 102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hellekson?
I have been seeing Dr Hellekson for at least 10 years. She has been an invaluable resource for managing my life and helping me make positive changes. I have Hashimoto’s thyroiditis which is frequently treated with bi-polar medication and anti-depressants. She has helped me eliminate the bi-polar medication. Dr Hellekson has provided invaluable advice on lifestyle changes and other options (sleep habits, meditation, acupuncture, books to read) that have helped me feel better.
About Dr. Carla Hellekson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1275604357
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth
- Dartmouth Med School
- V Mason Med Center
- Dartmouth College
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellekson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellekson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellekson works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellekson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellekson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hellekson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hellekson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.