Dr. Carla Herriford, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Herriford, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor University.
Locations
Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 222-2345Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Carla E. Herriford M.d. Apc4071 PUNTA ALTA DR, Los Angeles, CA 90008 Directions (323) 931-7807
Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 668-4424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herriford?
Best dermatologist I’ve ever been treated by. I commend her highly!!!
About Dr. Carla Herriford, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114910163
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herriford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herriford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herriford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herriford.
