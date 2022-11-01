Dr. Carla Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carla Lee, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Vanderbilt Dermatology, Franklin, TN2179 Edward Curd Ln # 201, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-7254
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have total confidence in her. She has a pleasing disposition and provided excellent treatment.
About Dr. Carla Lee, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285664623
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Dermatology
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine, Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.