Overview

Dr. Carla Lee, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Vanderbilt Dermatology, Franklin, TN in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.