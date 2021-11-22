Dr. Carla Minutti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Minutti, MD
Overview
Dr. Carla Minutti, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Minutti works at
Locations
-
1
Rush University Medical Center Pediatric Surgery Services1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minutti?
My daughter ABSOLUTELY loved Dr. Minutti!!! I will totally recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Carla Minutti, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1407886179
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Ill At Chicago
- U Ill At Chicago
- ANAHUAC UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minutti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minutti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minutti works at
Dr. Minutti speaks Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Minutti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minutti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.