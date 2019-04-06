Dr. Carla Moreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Moreira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carla Moreira, MD
Dr. Carla Moreira, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Medical Center
Dr. Moreira works at
Dr. Moreira's Office Locations
University Surgical Associates2 Dudley St Ste 470, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 228-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A surgeon willing to listen to the facts and able to find resolve to issues that have troubled me for years! Issues that other doctors dismissed and/or hadn't the ability or the care to piece together. My initial visit with her I went in expecting the usual, 3 procedures and several visits later she has restored my faith in a doctor/ surgeons objective to work in the best interest of the patient! Wonderful doctor and human being!!
About Dr. Carla Moreira, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Creole, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1487815478
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- University of Chicago
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreira works at
Dr. Moreira has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moreira speaks Creole, Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.