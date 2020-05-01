Overview

Dr. Carla Nip-Sakamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Nip-Sakamoto works at Oahu Dermatology in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Athlete's Foot and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.