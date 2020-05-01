Dr. Carla Nip-Sakamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nip-Sakamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Nip-Sakamoto, MD
Dr. Carla Nip-Sakamoto, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Oahu Dermatology LLC1329 Lusitana St Ste 109, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 536-9888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
she is the best! really down to earth attitude,friendly and knowledgeable. she has a busy schedule but is never in a rush to answer questions about your treatment. Jean Hashimoto in Kaneohe, HI --April 30, 2020
About Dr. Carla Nip-Sakamoto, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1932259264
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
