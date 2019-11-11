See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Carla Patton, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carla Patton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Dr. Patton works at Doylestown Health Internal Medicine in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fountainville Medical Specialists
    1456 Ferry Rd Unit 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 230-8390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2019
    Excellent doctor! Friendly with great judgement.
    — Nov 11, 2019
    About Dr. Carla Patton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225007305
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carla Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patton works at Doylestown Health Internal Medicine in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Patton’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

