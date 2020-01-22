Dr. Carla Pearman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Pearman, MD
Overview of Dr. Carla Pearman, MD
Dr. Carla Pearman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pearman works at
Dr. Pearman's Office Locations
Rockhill Women's Care5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-6556Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 310, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 378-5228Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Exchange
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have no idea what others are talking about who've left negative reviews. Dr Pearman has always been kind, caring, and willing to answer all of my questions. I'm overweight and she's never mentioned a thing about it. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Carla Pearman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1336188002
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok Health Sciences Center
- University Of Ok Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.