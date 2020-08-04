Overview

Dr. Carla Retief, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Retief works at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.