Overview of Dr. Carla Roberts, MD

Dr. Carla Roberts, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Roberts works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Endometriosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.