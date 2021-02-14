Dr. Carla Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Carla Roberts, MD
Dr. Carla Roberts, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
3
Reproductive Surgical Specialists1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 380, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 292-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Dr. Roberts is an incredible doctor and surgeon. She is very thorough, really listens, and takes notes while patients talk to her about their situation. Roberts advocates for her patients and strives to give them the best quality of life possible. She and her staff respond to portal messages in a timely manner, and they are warm and professional.
About Dr. Carla Roberts, MD
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962435859
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Endometriosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.