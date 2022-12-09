Dr. Carla Zamora-Rojas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora-Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Zamora-Rojas, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carla Zamora-Rojas, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Zamora-Rojas works at
Locations
RenovaSmiles - Falls Church3701 S George Mason Dr Unit C7N, Falls Church, VA 22041 Directions (703) 884-0167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Renova Smiles - Arlington2719 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 884-0169
RenovaSmiles - Manassas9380 Forestwood Ln Ste E, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 884-0168Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
RenovaSmiles - Woodbridge14007 Minnieville Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 884-0151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Guardian
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experence
About Dr. Carla Zamora-Rojas, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamora-Rojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamora-Rojas accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zamora-Rojas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zamora-Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora-Rojas works at
Dr. Zamora-Rojas speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora-Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora-Rojas.
