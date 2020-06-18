Dr. Carla Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Romero, MD
Dr. Carla Romero, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Med Center
Dr. Romero works at
North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-2400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Romero is an extremely kind, caring consummate professional. She goes above and beyond for her patients and is very thorough.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1548392368
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Maryland General Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
