Overview of Dr. Carla Siegfried, MD

Dr. Carla Siegfried, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Siegfried works at Washington University Eye Ctr in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.