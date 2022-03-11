Dr. Spades has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carla Spades, MD
Overview of Dr. Carla Spades, MD
Dr. Carla Spades, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Spades' Office Locations
Ludmila B. Bess MD A Professional Corp.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 503, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 934-8877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She’s so nice and down to earth, answers all questions you have even if you think they might be silly questions! She called to chat with me about some test results and was super helpful and informative. HIGHLY recommend her!
About Dr. Carla Spades, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1265810907
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spades. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spades.
