Dr. Carla Tabbs, MD
Overview of Dr. Carla Tabbs, MD
Dr. Carla Tabbs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Tabbs works at
Dr. Tabbs' Office Locations
Carla Tabbs MD PA3912 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 431-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tabbs spends the time with me to talk to me and explain my concerns and she always addresses anything I bring to her attention. She is patient and educational in her responses to my questions. I see her yearly and appreciate her bedside manner.
About Dr. Carla Tabbs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700846268
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
