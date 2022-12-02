Overview of Dr. Carla Tabbs, MD

Dr. Carla Tabbs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Tabbs works at Woman2Woman Healthcare in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.