Dr. Carla Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carla Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carla Wells, MD
Dr. Carla Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
Dr. Wells is incredibly friendly and was willing to answer all my questions. I was seen promptly at the scheduled time and didn’t feel at all rushed during my visit. I’d heartily recommend her!
About Dr. Carla Wells, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184787046
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wells using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.