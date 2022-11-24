Overview of Dr. Carla Wells, MD

Dr. Carla Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Wells works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.