Overview of Dr. Carlayne Jackson, MD

Dr. Carlayne Jackson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Jackson works at University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis and Pseudobulbar Affect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.