See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenixville, PA
Dr. Carlene Denis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carlene Denis, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlene Denis, MD

Dr. Carlene Denis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Buffalo Genl Hosp/SUNY Buffalo and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital.

Dr. Denis works at Valley Forge OB/GYN Associates in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
3.9 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
4.9 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Christian Albornoz, MD
Dr. Christian Albornoz, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Denis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Forge Ob-gyn
    799 Gay St, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 933-2440
  2. 2
    Valle Forge OB GYN Division
    555 Second Ave, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 933-2440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Denis?

    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr. Denis just did robotic surgery on me a couple weeks ago. Excellent doctor! Would definitely recommend her to others.
    Dena Sowa — Dec 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carlene Denis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlene Denis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Denis to family and friends

    Dr. Denis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Denis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlene Denis, MD.

    About Dr. Carlene Denis, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417110271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Drexel/Hahnemann U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Drexel U MCP/Hahnemann Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Buffalo Genl Hosp/SUNY Buffalo
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlene Denis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Denis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carlene Denis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.