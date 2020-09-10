Overview

Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Quashie works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.