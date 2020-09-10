Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quashie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD
Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 410, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6990
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
The best Dr in Philadelphia no one Dr solved my problem but the Dr like Dr Queshi she knew what I was went through.
About Dr. Carlene Quashie, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962514059
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Temple University Hospital
- State University of New York Upstate
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
