Dr. Carles Surles, MD
Overview
Dr. Carles Surles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Locations
Gastro One3350 N Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 377-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Surles is a very caring excellent Dr. I have been seeing him for many years and have been given excellent care from him and his staff.
About Dr. Carles Surles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851374300
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli|University Of Nc Hosps
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surles has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Surles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.