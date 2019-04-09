Dr. Carleton Nibley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nibley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carleton Nibley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carleton Nibley, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center.
Dr. Nibley works at
Locations
Arrhythmia Specialists2700 Grant St Ste 319, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 674-2880
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two procedures done by Dr. Nibley. I made a point of complimenting him on his "bedside manner" because I have never met a doctor with such an ability to thoroughly explain procedures in layman's terms and in a most empathetic way. He is a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Carleton Nibley, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Oregon Health Science University
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nibley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nibley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nibley works at
Dr. Nibley has seen patients for Atrial Fibrillation, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nibley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nibley speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nibley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nibley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nibley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nibley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.