Dr. Carlette Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlette Graham, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverdale, GA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates6572 River Park Dr Ste 101, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (770) 506-0434
-
2
Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Associates132 Old Norton Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, GA 30215 Directions (770) 692-9501
-
3
Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates Llp915 EAGLES LANDING PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 996-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very caring, listens to your concerns and questions. I feel like she cares about me and not just having a warm body roll thru the door and pay a copay. My treatment that I've received has been awesome, prior doctor always told me inhaler was working, never did any test and see you in 3 months and that's all he did. Dr. Graham is wonderful..
About Dr. Carlette Graham, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417921552
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
