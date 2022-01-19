See All Cardiologists in Riverdale, GA
Dr. Carlette Graham, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlette Graham, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverdale, GA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Graham works at Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates in Riverdale, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates
    6572 River Park Dr Ste 101, Riverdale, GA 30274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 506-0434
    Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Associates
    132 Old Norton Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, GA 30215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 692-9501
    Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates Llp
    915 EAGLES LANDING PKWY, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 996-6699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 19, 2022
    She is very caring, listens to your concerns and questions. I feel like she cares about me and not just having a warm body roll thru the door and pay a copay. My treatment that I've received has been awesome, prior doctor always told me inhaler was working, never did any test and see you in 3 months and that's all he did. Dr. Graham is wonderful..
    Judy Ballew — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Carlette Graham, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417921552
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
