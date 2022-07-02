Overview

Dr. Carley Ebanks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center



Dr. Ebanks works at Oconee Pain Clinic PC in Milledgeville, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.