Dr. Carley Ebanks, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They completed their residency with Nassau Co Med Center
Dr. Ebanks works at
Oconee Pain Clinic PC1215 N Columbia Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 295-2114
Gastroenterology Assocs Ctrl610 3rd St Ste 202, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 464-2600
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ebanks and his care team are very professional. Great communication skills and caring by the doctor and the members of the team.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Nassau Co Med Center
Dr. Ebanks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
