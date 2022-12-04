Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Revlon Breast Center100 Medical Plz # 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-2144
UCLA Health Burbank Breast Care191 S Buena Vista St Ste 415, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 333-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thompson is a one of a kind doctor and surgeon. She had obviously reviewed my case in detail before seeing me (she had even reached out to another one of my doctors to ask a question about my situation!), and she listened to me attentively as I told her my story. She has been gentle, compassionate and calming during all of our interactions. She is clearly an expert in her field! Lastly, she did a meticulous job with my surgery. I couldn't be happier, and I am so incredibly grateful to have her on my team!
About Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr
- Northwestern|UCSF
- Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
