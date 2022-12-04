Overview of Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD

Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Thompson works at Revlon Breast Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.