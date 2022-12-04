See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD

Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Thompson works at Revlon Breast Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Revlon Breast Center
    100 Medical Plz # 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-2144
  2. 2
    UCLA Health Burbank Breast Care
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 415, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 333-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Thompson is a one of a kind doctor and surgeon. She had obviously reviewed my case in detail before seeing me (she had even reached out to another one of my doctors to ask a question about my situation!), and she listened to me attentively as I told her my story. She has been gentle, compassionate and calming during all of our interactions. She is clearly an expert in her field! Lastly, she did a meticulous job with my surgery. I couldn't be happier, and I am so incredibly grateful to have her on my team!
    About Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639480759
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr
    • Northwestern|UCSF
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlie Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

