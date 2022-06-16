Dr. Hollar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlin Hollar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlin Hollar, MD is a Dermatologist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hollar works at
Locations
-
1
Central Carolina Dermatology Clinic231 Harmon Ln, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 996-1173
-
2
Central Carolina Dermatology4010 Mendenhall Oaks Pkwy, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 887-3195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Central Carolina Dermatology Clinic6 Medical Park Dr, Lexington, NC 27292 Directions (336) 249-2404
-
4
Central Carolina Dermatology Clinic404 Westwood Ave Ste 107, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 887-3195
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollar explained my procedure and answered all of my questions. She is pleasant and professional.
About Dr. Carlin Hollar, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982766309
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollar works at
Dr. Hollar has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.