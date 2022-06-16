Overview

Dr. Carlin Hollar, MD is a Dermatologist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hollar works at Central Carolina Dermatology in Kernersville, NC with other offices in High Point, NC and Lexington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.