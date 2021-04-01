Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlin McLaughlin, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlin McLaughlin, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Regional Hematology Oncology Assoc PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 205, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6777
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr.McLaughlin for many years, the day he retires will be dad! Best doctor I have ever had!
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528030848
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
