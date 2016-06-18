Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis-Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD
Overview of Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD
Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Louis-Jacques' Office Locations
Arun K Mittal MD A Medical Corporation4305 Torrance Blvd Ste 305, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions
Carline Louis-jacques MD24241 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 201, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 728-2118
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Loved her from the moment I met her till the day my daughter was born! She is so calm and caring.
About Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1942375928
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- College of the Holy Cross
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louis-Jacques has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis-Jacques accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis-Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis-Jacques speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis-Jacques. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis-Jacques.
