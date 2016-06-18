See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD

Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Louis-Jacques works at Arun K Mittal MD Inc in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Louis-Jacques' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arun K Mittal MD A Medical Corporation
    4305 Torrance Blvd Ste 305, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Carline Louis-jacques MD
    24241 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 201, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 728-2118

Hospital Affiliations
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 18, 2016
    Loved her from the moment I met her till the day my daughter was born! She is so calm and caring.
    Krystle in Gardena ca — Jun 18, 2016
    About Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1942375928
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • College of the Holy Cross
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carline Louis-Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis-Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louis-Jacques has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louis-Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Louis-Jacques works at Arun K Mittal MD Inc in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Louis-Jacques’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis-Jacques. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis-Jacques.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louis-Jacques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louis-Jacques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

