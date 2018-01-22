Dr. Carline Quander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carline Quander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carline Quander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterloo, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.
Dr. Quander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Covenant Clinic2710 Saint Francis Dr Ste 510, Waterloo, IA 50702 Directions (319) 272-5000
-
2
Little Angels Pediatrics1700 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 Directions (407) 891-2970
-
3
Sebastian River Medical Group1421 Malabar Rd NE Ste 250, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 434-8420
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quander?
The entire staff and doctor were excellent. Thanks to Traci Mahood, Vicki Longergan and Dr. Quander for taking such good care of me and displaying such professionalism. I would like to thank the nurse that placed the IV in also. If a person needs a colonoscopy, you can’t go wrong with this hospital and staff.
About Dr. Carline Quander, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942244934
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quander works at
Dr. Quander has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Quander. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.