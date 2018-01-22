Overview

Dr. Carline Quander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waterloo, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Quander works at Covenant Clinic Pediatrics in Waterloo, IA with other offices in Saint Cloud, FL and Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.