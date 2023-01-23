Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellabarba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD
Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Bellabarba's Office Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
1000% he saved my leg, I was told it was lost and he saved my leg and I'm still living, golfing, all thanks to Dr. Carlo and it has been 20 years since my last surgery with Dr. Carlo!!
About Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174662431
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellabarba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellabarba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bellabarba using Healthline FindCare.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellabarba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellabarba.
