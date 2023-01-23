Overview of Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD

Dr. Carlo Bellabarba, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Bellabarba works at Stroke Clinic at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.