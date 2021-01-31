Dr. Carlo Bernadino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernadino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlo Bernadino, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlo Bernadino, MD
Dr. Carlo Bernadino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Bernadino works at
Dr. Bernadino's Office Locations
Salinas622 Abbott St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 222-0951
Cass Street966 Cass St, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 230-3667
Ryan Ranch2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B130, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 225-0704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The care and professionalism I received from Dr. Bernardino and his surgery team was high quality. There was a no nonsense efficiency from the team headed by the doctor, that comes with knowing what you're doing and doing it well. If you have questions, come with them because Dr. Bernardino does not coddle. His manner may be a little brusk, but he is a doctor first and foremost. I would trust Dr. Bernardino again.
About Dr. Carlo Bernadino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770549412
Education & Certifications
- Ma Eye and Ear
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Crozer Chester Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Lehigh University
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Dr. Bernadino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernadino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernadino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernadino works at
Dr. Bernadino has seen patients for Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernadino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernadino speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernadino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernadino.
