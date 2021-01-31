Overview of Dr. Carlo Bernadino, MD

Dr. Carlo Bernadino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Bernadino works at Vantage Eye Center - Salinas in Salinas, CA with other offices in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.