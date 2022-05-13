Dr. Buena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlo Buena, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlo Buena, MD
Dr. Carlo Buena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Buena works at
Dr. Buena's Office Locations
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 750-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Multiple visits with Dr. Weiner over the years and have found him extremely knowledgeable, not only about medical conditions, but about my health in particular. He is kind and caring and willing to go out of his way to meet my healthcare needs. My wife sees him also and neither of us would think about going to anyone else. Extraordinary find!
About Dr. Carlo Buena, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770857484
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Buena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.