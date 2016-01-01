Overview of Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO

Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Castillo works at Nephrology Consultants in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL and Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.