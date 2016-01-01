See All Nephrologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO

Nephrology
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO

Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.

Dr. Castillo works at Nephrology Consultants in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Cullman, AL and Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castillo's Office Locations

    Nephrology Consultants
    Nephrology Consultants
2780 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Huntsville, AL 35805
(256) 533-4626
    Dba Fresenius Kidney Care Cullman
    Dba Fresenius Kidney Care Cullman
1850 Parkland Dr NE, Cullman, AL 35058
(256) 233-3965
    Fresenius Medical Care West Madison
    Fresenius Medical Care West Madison
29569 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd, Madison, AL 35756
(256) 536-1881
    Fmc Dialysis Services Odyssey
    Fmc Dialysis Services Odyssey
40 Hughes Rd, Madison, AL 35758
(256) 772-4435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athens-Limestone Hospital
  • Highlands Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Marshall Medical Center South

Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Carlo Castillo, DO

    • Nephrology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518176031
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Castillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

