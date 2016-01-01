Overview of Dr. Carlo De Luna, MD

Dr. Carlo De Luna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. De Luna works at Penn State Neurosurgery At Wyoming Valley in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Sayre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.