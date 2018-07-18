Overview of Dr. Carlo Gerardo Ramirez, MD

Dr. Carlo Gerardo Ramirez, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez works at Jefferson Transplant Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.