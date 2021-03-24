Overview

Dr. Carlo Gopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Gopez works at Meridian Primary Care in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.